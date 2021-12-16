Neoga School Board hires new junior-senior high principal

The Neoga Board of Education on Wednesday hired Jennifer Bridges as the next Neoga Junior-Senior High School Principal beginning July 1, 2022.
Bridges will succeed Kevin Haarman, who was promoted as the next district superintendent beginning July 1, 2022.
Bridges brings 18 years of teaching and administrative experience in the Windsor and Neoga school districts. Bridges has teaching experience at the collegiate level as well. She has served as an adjunct professor for Ashford University and a visiting professor for Chamberlain University.
Bridges earned her Bachelor of Arts, master's degree in History and Master of Science in Educational Administration from Eastern Illinois University.
Bridges stated her reasons for returning to Neoga.
“The district continues to advance and has been able to do so with a focus on specialized personnel to cover the many aspects of the school day. The leadership at Neoga is willing to take chances to move the distinct forward. If something fails, they will try something new until the desired goal is achieved. The faculty/staff prove time and time again their dedication to the students of Neoga. The community understands and supports that the district is doing its best for the students. I promise to work diligently to keep students first.”
“Our board interviewed several qualified applicants and we are excited to work with Mrs. Bridges. Mrs. Bridges brings significant teaching experience and three years of administrative experience to our administration. She has shown tremendous growth these past three years and we look forward to working with her as a part of our administrative team. She is committed to excellence and will work tirelessly to make our programs successful. She has a deep knowledge of the Neoga and Sigel communities. Her reputation as a person who will do whatever it takes to help students succeed is just what our Board of Education desired in this position," said School Board President Chuck Campbell.
