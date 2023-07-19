Winners were announced in the Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Show.
The quilt raffle winner was Donna Kreitmeyer and the People’s Choice award winner was Brenda Pierce. Winner of the basket raffle was Jenny Hagerstrom and second-place basket went to Sue Wilkerson, who in turn donated fabrics to the guild to be used in its charity items.
Once again the Neoga quilt show last month was a success and all of the members of the Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Guild thank everyone for their support and attendance.
