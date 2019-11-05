Neoga Partnership for Progress donates to park district

Dustin White, NPP president, presents a check to Megan Coy, Neoga Park District treasurer, at Jennings Park in Neoga.

On Sept. 28, Neoga Partnership for Progress held its fifth annual Sooeyfest fall festival at Jennings Park in Neoga. Sooeyfest 2019 was another tremendous success and the park’s pavilion, which NPP has used to stage this event for the past two years after previously holding the event downtown, proved to be an ideal venue for this popular community event.

NPP is greatly appreciative of Neoga Park District’s willingness to not only grant use of its facility, but also for its efforts in helping to prepare the space each year during the lead-up to Sooeyfest. To show that appreciation, the NPP board recently voted to present Neoga Park District with a $1,000 gift.

