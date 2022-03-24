Neoga High School to present 'The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical'

The Neoga High School Musical Theatre Department will present “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”
As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson (played by junior Carter Davis) has newly discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus' master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him...all the while accompanied by his half-goat buddy Grover (played by eighth grader Emily Frankie) and the less-than-thrilled, battle-hardened Annabeth (played by senior Kamdyn Dunn).
Adapted from the bestselling book "The Lightning Thief" by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" is an action-packed mythical adventure "worthy of the gods," according to Time Out New York.
"The Lightning Thief" will be showing at Neoga High School Wednesday, April 6, with a free matinee for senior citizens 65 and older only (no ticket required) at 12:30 p.m. Shows for the rest of the week are at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. Tickets will be sold starting Thursday, March 24, and can be purchased in the high school office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Seating is limited and all attendees must present a ticket. Tickets may be available at the door for that night’s show only, providing the show is not sold out.
