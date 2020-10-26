Neoga FFA receives grant to enhance STEM curriculum

In early 2020, Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education partnered with local farmers to nominate rural public school districts and award grants to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum. Because area farmers answered the call, through Grow Rural Education, Bayer Fund awarded a $15,000 grant to Neoga Junior-Senior High School FFA.
The America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to rural America since 2010. Neoga Junior-Senior High School FFA is one of the many schools across the country that has benefited from Bayer Fund’s Grow Rural Education program.
Grow Rural Education grants have helped schools purchase an array of STEM-related materials, such as augmented reality sandboxes, weather-forecasting and robotics equipment. Neoga Junior-Senior High School FFA will use the Grow Rural Education funds to create a 30-by-60-foot greenhouse to provide further education to several agricultural classes in the areas of horticulture, plant biology, landscaping and more.
“As educators, we are constantly thinking of new ways to engage our students and help them realize the importance of agriculture and prepare them with the skills needed for them to succeed now and in the future,” said Cody Carman, Neoga Agriculture Instructor. “We would like to thank the local farmers who nominated our district to apply for the Grow Rural Education Grant, as well as Bayer Fund’s Farmer Advisory Council who believed we could make a difference with the funds.”
To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominate a public school district to compete for a merit-based $15,000 grant. School districts that are nominated, then submit a grant application describing their STEM-focused project. Grow Rural Education’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of a panel of math and science teachers and approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, review the finalist applications and select the winning school districts.
“Bayer Fund and the farmers we partner with feel incredibly passionate about Grow Rural Education because we’re investing in our children — who are our future — by enhancing STEM learning in rural public school districts,” said Al Mitchell, President, Bayer Fund. “We are always amazed by the incredible support of local farmers, as well as the countless ways Grow Rural Education brings teachers, students and people in the community together to set children up for success.”
To view a complete list of winners or to learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, visit AmericasFarmers.com or follow along on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.
Farmers are also encouraged to participate in Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, which is accepting farmer enrollments through Nov. 1. Grow Communities protects the programs and institutions that keep farmers and their communities thriving by allowing farmers to enroll for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to their favorite local eligible nonprofit organization.
