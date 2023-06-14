Members of the Neoga FFA chapter attended the 95th annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 13-15 along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisers and guests. With a 2023 theme of “Electrify,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Neoga FFA:
Illinois State FFA Degree: Megan Baker, James Ballinger, Lindsey Beals, Gracie Eaton and Tyler Worthey were conferred with State FFA Degrees by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership and academic excellence. The State FFA Degree is the highest achievement an FFA member can achieve in Illinois; less than 2% of members statewide earn this prestigious recognition.
American FFA Degree: Abbigail Kepp was recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October and recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned scholastic achievement throughout their FFA career.
Growing Leaders National Chapter Award Section Winner: As part of the National Chapter Award program and the chapter's program of activities, Growing Leaders is designed to encourage the chapter to develop individual and cooperative activities to enhance students' life skills. The University of Illinois College of ACES is the statewide sponsor of the Growing Leaders National Chapter Award.
State Winner Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Event - Floor Member: Megan Baker was recognized as the top floor member in the state Parliamentary Procedure LDE, which requires teams to conduct a mock chapter meeting to demonstrate their knowledge of basic parliamentary law and the correct use of parliamentary procedures.
Building Communities National Chapter Award Section Winner: As part of the National Chapter Award program and the chapter's program of activities, Building Communities is designed to encourage the local development of FFA partnerships with alumni affiliates and other organizations while taking a leadership role in making the community a better place to live and work. Cargill is the statewide sponsor of the Building Communities National Chapter Award.
Strengthening Agriculture National Chapter Award Section Winner: As part of the National Chapter Award program and the chapter's program of activities, Strengthening Agriculture is designed to encourage opportunities and service for members, such as promoting increased member participation and financial responsibility, creating a positive image, and interacting with support groups and cooperatives through organized activities. Farm Credit Illinois is the statewide sponsor of the Strengthening Agriculture National Chapter Award.
Agricultural Processing State Proficiency Winner: Tyler Worthey was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Agricultural Processing. He is the son of Angie and Kyle Worthey. He is a member of the Neoga FFA Chapter, advised by Cody Carman. In his SAE, he processes fresh fruits and vegetables, along with herbs and spices, into a variety of hot sauces and salsas. He takes these processed sauces and salsas to local fairs and festivals to sell them under his cottage food business, Worthey Peppers. In the future, he wishes to expand his business to sell his products in mainstream supermarkets.
Agriscience Environmental Sciences & Natural Resource Systems Division Winner: Megan Baker was recognized as a top participant in one of the six categories of the Illinois FFA Agriscience Fair. Students gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises and use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources. CF Industries sponsors FFA's Agriscience Fair.
Fruit Production State Proficiency Winner: Macy Moran was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in the area of Fruit Production. Macy is the daughter of Maria and Paul Moran. She is a member of the Neoga FFA Chapter, advised by Cody Carman. For her Supervised Agricultural Experiance, she grows and sells fruit. Her favorite part of her SAE is building relationships with her customers. Growing strawberries and blackberries has taught her the importance of hard work and patience when owning a business. She hopes to continue expanding her business each year by purchasing and planting additional plants each season.
State Star in Agriscience Finalist - District 4: Megan Baker was selected as the 2023 District 4 State Star in Agriscience. Megan is the daughter of Andy and Christine Baker. She is a member of the Neoga FFA Chapter, advised by Cody Carman. For her Supervised Agricultural Experience, she researches the effects conservation methods have on water quality. She planted a two-acre buffer strip with various trees and shrubs in between an agronomic crop field and the adjacent creek. She tests the effectiveness of the conservation practice with multiple types of tests, including water quality, macroinvertebrate sampling, soil and tissue tests. The skills she is learning from her SAE will help her transition into her future career, which is to work in forest ecology.
State Premier Chapter Award Section Winner & National Chapter Award Finalist: The State Premier Chapter Award is given to the chapter in the section with the highest overall score on the National Chapter Award application. The Illinois Farm Bureau Family of Companies Youth Education in Agriculture Committee sponsors the State Premier Chapter Awards. The chapter was also named a National Chapter Award Finalist and will compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall.
Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Gracie Murphy, of Illinois, and from each of the retiring major state officers.
