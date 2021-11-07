The Neoga Elementary School staff and students would like to honor all veterans with a Veterans Day program at the elementary school, located at 850 East 7th Street, on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Cookies and coffee will be served and student work will be displayed in the Commons starting at 8:30 a.m. The program will begin at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium. The public is invited to attend. Face masks are required inside the school. RSVP by calling the elementary school at 217-775-6049.
