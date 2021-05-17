The Neal Center YMCA Summer Camp has a few rare openings for students ages 5-12 in the Cumberland County area.
“Our goal is to provide the most fun and exciting summer camp in the area,” Kayla Kerner, YMCA Youth and Community Director, said. “Each week has a new theme, so whether kids come for one week or all summer they have a blast every day.”
The YMCA Summer Camp seeks to help children make new friends, play, explore, learn and laugh all under the watchful eyes of highly-trained staff. With the goal of creating kind and confident youth, the camp:
● Provides children with new and progressive opportunities and activities that are physically and mentally challenging.
● Encourages children to develop skills that allow them to build positive relationships with others.
● Helps children build positive relationships with adult role models.
● Provides opportunities to accept responsibility, develop leadership skills, cultivate a positive self-image, and serve others.
● Helps youth appreciate and respect the earth and understand their responsibility for the stewardship of the global community.
The YMCA Summer Camp runs Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. beginning May 21.
Parents must register online in advance in order to guarantee a spot for their child. Campers can attend one or more weeks each summer and do not have to attend every week. Parents are encouraged to register early in order to ensure that a spot is held for the weeks desired.
Each week of camp brings a new theme such as Super Heroes, Animal Planet, Mad Science, and Camp’s Got Talent.
Activities will follow the theme of the week, and include water activities and swimming, gardening, fitness classes, field trips, crafts, games and more.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Kayla Kerner at 217-234-9494 or kkerner@mattoonymca.org, or register at www.mattoonymca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.