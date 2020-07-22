Naval veteran serves as Noon Rotary weekly guest

Naval veteran Melissa Koester served as weekly guest speaker at the Effingham Noon Rotary Club meeting July 22.
Koester served as a part of the Naval honor guard, principally at Arlington National Cemetery. She also was also a part of the honor guard detachment at the funeral of former President Gerald Ford.
Koester was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during her five-year enlistment.
Noon Rotarian Tom Henderson served as Rotary weekly program chairman.
Meanwhile, Monte Bartels won the weekly 50/50 drawing, but failed to win the grand prize. Club Secretary Tonya Siner had some special help with the drawing; her 5-year-old nephew, Karter Overbeck, assisted with making the cards available to Monte.
