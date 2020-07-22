Naval veteran serves as Noon Rotary weekly guest

Shown are Noon Rotary Weekly Program Chairman Tom Henderson and Weekly Program Guest Melissa Koester.

Naval veteran Melissa Koester served as weekly guest speaker at the Effingham Noon Rotary Club meeting July 22.

Koester served as a part of the Naval honor guard, principally at Arlington National Cemetery. She also was also a part of the honor guard detachment at the funeral of former President Gerald Ford.

Koester was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during her five-year enlistment.

Noon Rotarian Tom Henderson served as Rotary weekly program chairman.

Meanwhile, Monte Bartels won the weekly 50/50 drawing, but failed to win the grand prize. Club Secretary Tonya Siner had some special help with the drawing; her 5-year-old nephew, Karter Overbeck, assisted with making the cards available to Monte.

