Would you like an opportunity to share your thoughts about how you take care of your lawn and what you think of 'environment-friendly' lawn care practices? Would you consider spending two hours sharing your opinion in exchange for an Amazon gift card? If so, consider participating in an upcoming focus groups with lawn caretakers.
University of Illinois Extension and Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant are trying to learn more about how Illinois lawn caretakers feel about natural lawn care and to get feedback on future educational materials. We are speaking with lawn caretakers in the Illinois cities of Effingham, Rock Island and Grayslake. The data gathered at these focus groups will supplement a previously conducted statewide survey about natural lawn care and will be used to further refine current natural lawn care educational materials aimed at lawn caretakers.
The focus group will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 9 and will last approximately 1 1/2-2 hours. Refreshments will be provided. The meeting will be held in the meeting room at the Effingham Extension Office, located at 1209 Wenthe Dr in Effingham. Advanced registration is required as this program can only support 10 people.
A $30 Amazon gift card will be provided upon completion of the meeting as a token of our appreciation for your participation.
Contact Jennifer Woodyard at the Effingham Extension Office at woodyar2@illinois.edu or 217-347-7773 with any questions.
