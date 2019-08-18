National Woman's Relief Corp conveys flag to museum

The National Woman's Relief Corp officially conveyed an American flag to the Effingham County Museum at the Aug.13 Museum membership meeting.
The presentation was by Jessica Booth, WRC National President, to the museum's president, Delaine Donaldson. The flag was given in recognition of the Museum's static display honoring Effingham's Civil War volunteer nurse, Mary Newcomb. The flag will be displayed on the second level of the museum.
The WRC was formed in 1883 as an auxiliary to the GAR, a post-Civil War veterans' group. The mission of today's WRC is to keep alive the memory of Civil War veterans, as well as to promote patriotism and assist veterans of all American Wars. Jessica Booth is an Effingham resident, and she was elected as National President of the WRC at their recent national convention in Springfield, Illinois, which is the official headquarters of the group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.