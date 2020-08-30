Nathan Hill awarded Jeff Brooks Scholarship

Nathan Hill of Altamont received the Jeff Brooks Scholarship.
Nathan has given back not only to his club and his community but to the county 4-H program as well. He has been a Teen Teacher at the Lawnmower/Small Engine/Tractor Safety School for many years educating youth on the importance of safety while working on the farm or at home.
Jeff Brooks made a significant contribution to Effingham County during his service as Youth Adviser from 1957 to 1970. Brooks' family members continue to share his positive attitude and his enthusiastic encouragement by honoring youth with this scholarship in order to help youth achieve success in their chosen endeavors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.