Nashville family music group to perform at EPC

On Saturday, Oct 22, at 7 p.m., multi-award-winning Williamson Branch will bring their variety stage show, pristine vocals and original songs to the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West, Effingham.
For Williamson Branch, music and family have been melding for three generations. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, they have amassed audiences across the country and online around the world with 100 million views in two years.
Their polished approach to music helped propel their single, "Blue Moon Over Texas," to the No. 1 spot on the RMR Bluegrass Chart for seven weeks. They garnered the award for Valley Star Family Vocal Group of the Year and lead vocalist Melody Williamson Keyes was recognized as the International Bluegrass Music Association's Momentum Vocalist of the Year in 2020.
Since their formation in 2014, Williamson Branch has appeared on hundreds of stages, including The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Dollywood, Silver Dollar City, Coffee, Country and Cody Morning Show on WSM, Heartland TV, The Central Canadian Bluegrass Awards, "Song of the Mountains" TV show, Bill Gaither's Fall Homecoming, and Guy Penrod's Gospel Music Showcase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.