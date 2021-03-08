Nancy Stremming March winner of Gnome Giveaway

The Strasburg Community Action Network is sponsoring a gnome giveaway each month from March to August for residents of Strasburg.
Nancy Stremming was randomly selected as the March winner. Nancy, who grew up in Seymour, Indiana, has been a Strasburg resident since 1969. She was married to Jerome Stremming for 46 years until his death in 2019. She has two children, Leah, who lives in Palatine, and Eric, who lives in Newburgh, Indiana.
In Strasburg, Nancy enjoys the beautiful sunsets and the view of the fields from her sun room. Nancy likes to keep active with sewing, doing counted cross stitch, feeding the birds and her work in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
