Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has established an advisory board to provide leadership for the Heartland Dental Foundation Funds.
The newly appointed fund advisory board includes Dr. Stephen Foster, Dr. Richard Straus, Robin Fowler, Wil MacLaren, Brandon Weber, Craig Kabbes and Angie Workman. During their inaugural meeting in June, Foster was named chair of the fund advisory board.
The Heartland Dental Foundation Advisory Board is a committee of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation that provides leadership and advisement over the Heartland Dental Foundation Funds. The Advisory Board has established the mission, vision and values of the Heartland Dental Foundation and creates strategic plans, sets goals and monitors the performance of each fund. It is also the Advisory Board’s responsibility to generate ideas to create awareness to reach potential applicants. Board members also advise on fundraising strategies, including the development of marketing plans to internal and external audiences on the impact of Heartland Dental Foundation.
The Heartland Dental Foundation Economic Hardship Fund helps Heartland Dental-supported dentists, team members and support professionals who are experiencing economic hardship and are unable to afford housing, utilities and other basic living needs because of a qualified disaster, life-threatening illness or injury, death or other catastrophic or extreme circumstances beyond the employee’s control. The Community Foundation reviews employee assistance applications and makes all funding decisions, but the criteria for funding has been developed by the Advisory Board.
Brandon Weber was born and raised in Effingham, the home of Heartland Dental. After graduating from Eastern Illinois University with a degree in Business-Finance, he worked within various roles in the Financial and Stock brokerage sectors throughout the United States, before returning to Effingham in 2012 to accept a role within the Development & Real Estate support arm of Heartland Dental. Brandon and his wife, Allie, have two young children, Griffin and Karsyn. Brandon also sits on the Ethics Commission for the City of Effingham and chairs his local country club’s Golf Committee.
Craig Kabbes is a technology executive with over 30 years of experience in health care companies. He is currently the Executive Vice President of Technology and Patient Services for Heartland Dental. Craig and his wife, Tess, are active in the Effingham community, church and schools. As part of his local involvement, Craig previously served on the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation governing board.
Angie Workman first learned about Heartland Dental when she accepted a position at Macomb Dental Center after graduating from the University of Missouri in 1994. She married Dr. Rick Workman in 1997 and resigned in 1998 to focus on their growing family. Angie has always supported Heartland Dental, as well as the communities of Effingham and now Windermere, Florida, with many volunteer hours and charitable endeavors, including the Workman Sports and Wellness Center. Angie is excited to help grow and support the Heartland Dental Foundation.
