Art Hayes with Country Financial in Effingham has been named President to the Board for the Illinois chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA).
The NAIFA Illinois Board develops strategies and provides oversight to ensure the continued success of the state chapter. Board members work to advance the chapter’s mission to advocate for a positive legislative and regulatory environment, enhance business and professional skills, and promote the ethical conduct of our members within the state.
NAIFA members adhere to a strong code of ethics that requires them to work in the best interests of their clients. They work with Main Street USA consumers to improve their financial literacy, offer financial risk protection, help them prepare for secure retirements and allow them to leave financial legacies.
“NAIFA has been an important part of my success and has helped me serve my clients better,” said Hayes. “It’s an honor for me to support my professional association, and I am pleased to be able to contribute to the success of my fellow NAIFA members. Ensuring that NAIFA-Illinois remains a strong, vital organization is crucial for our industry as well for agents and advisers and consumers in our state.”
