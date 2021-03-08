MyMemoryWorx is expanding its services to include additional support for mind, fitness and mobility for seniors. These expanded services, including Peace for Parkinson's, are featured on the redesigned MyMemoryWorx website: www.mymemoryworx.org.
Established in 2019, Peace for Parkinson's is a nonprofit division of MyMemoryWorx offering fail-free programs such as Rock Steady Boxing/Fitness, access to Parkinson's support groups, and access to online Parkinson's educational programming. More details about these programs are available online at mymemoryworx.org/peace-for-parkinsons.
MyMemoryWorx also recently announced that Rock Steady Boxing/Fitness classes are reopening. Rock Steady Boxing/Fitness uses a non-contact, boxing-based fitness class for people with Parkinson's disease. Participants move better and move faster through balance, strength, coordination and endurance in a safe peer-supported environment. The program had closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but is re-opened (following IDPH health and safety guidelines) and accepting new members. Rock Steady Boxing is also seeking additional volunteers to support class members.
The MyMemoryWorx Fund was established with Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation to accept tax-deductible gifts to support MyMemoryWorx programming, including costs associated with Rock Steady Boxing/Fitness and Peace for Parkinson's.
"Charitable support for MyMemoryWorx keeps classes at a low-cost for clients and class participants," explains program director Kelly Willenborg. MyMemoryWorx is also developing an application for assistance to provide grants to individuals who cannot afford MyMemoryWorx services.
To support the MyMemoryWorx Fund, donate online at mymemoryworx.org or by mail. Make checks payable to MyMemoryWorx Fund and mail to Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, PO Box 1211, Effingham, IL 62401). For other donation options, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217.342.5413 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.
