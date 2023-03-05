Musicians club starting in downtown Shelbyville

Keepers of the Arts (KOTA) at Flourishes Gallery will sponsor its first Musicians Club meeting. The intent is to create an environment where music enthusiasts (musicians and non-musicians) can network, learn and experience music at no cost.
The door/stage is open to all age groups and skill levels. When a member comes to the first meeting, they will be welcomed and surveyed to determine their area(s) of interest and level of knowledge and expertise. Then the group will work toward providing a forum to meet individual expectations.
The following list some of the music education/lessons/activities
● Lessons: Guitar, keyboard, harmonica, bass guitar, trumpet, drums and percussion, music theory and arrangement, voice, songwriting, sound and video production, to name a few.
● Songwriting: The group works together to critique and help the individual finish his/her song. Once a song is complete, the songwriter is afforded the opportunity to record.
● Recording Studio/Stage: Most of the recordings are done in the GK Dove Musicians Studio with state-of-the-art recording equipment. The stage is used for live performances, CD release parties, recording and practice.
● Other: Sound engineering, artist website design and electronic music instruction are also available.
Instruction is provided by volunteers. All instructors are working musicians. Many have or are pursuing college degrees.
Flourishes Gallery is located at 140 ½ Main Street, Shelbyville (take the elevator to the second floor). For inquiries email blacktr@yahoo.com or call 618-531-7053.
