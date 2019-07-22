The Effingham Public Library is pleased to partner with Stacey Rhodes from Tri-County Music and Midland States Bank to provide “Music for Brain Health” a program for adults in the Workman Room on Thursday, July 25 at 2 p.m.
Participants in this group will learn how using music mindfully can support brain development in your early years and maintain brain health in your later years.
Hands on music activities like drumming and singing will give participants a chance to see how rhythm and melody can be used to improve memory, coordination and social connections.
Registration is required for this free program.
For further information or to register, the library can be contacted at 217-342-2464 x1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org, or go online at www.effinghamlibrary.org
