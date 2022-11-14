Nov. 10 marked the beginning of a new series of historical presentations in the historic Effingham County Courthouse, also known as the Effingham County Museum, on the second floor.
The presentation focused on a document stored out of state hours away from the community for many years. The document, a letter written on April 5, 1949, dealt with the tragic story of the 1949 St. Anthony Hospital fire from a heretofore unknown perspective. Two presenters told the story of “The Letter.”
Karen Barnes, who lives with her husband, Bruce, in Mequon, Wisconsin, was the daughter-in-law of the late Vern Barnes, the man who wrote the letter. She told the story of how the five-page document came to be housed as part of an exhibit on the Effingham County Museum’s first floor. The letter was part of a nearly 200 letter collection of Vern Barnes that he wrote to his fiancé, Helen. Neither of Vern’s two children knew anything about their father’s involvement as a volunteer who just happened to be in Effingham the day after the fire, as he traveled his sales route as an employee of the Ohio Chemical Company. His clients were hospitals. The letter came to light only after the deaths of both Vern and his wife, Helen, when the children inherited the material.
Karen contacted the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association in April to see if the group had interest in the document. She also related a series of events involving numerous seemingly disconnected situations, such as she and her husband stopping in Effingham for overnight lodging while traveling back to their Wisconsin home after a vacation in Texas. Several other events seemed to indicate that the family should give “The Letter” to the county museum.
After the museum accepted the gift of “The Letter,” it was framed so it could hang in an empty spot on the east wall of the first-floor corridor. On June 13, the framed exhibit became a new addition to the museum’s displays.
Effingham County Museum President Delaine Donaldson talked about the insights the 1949 letter provides into that tragic night, April 4, and the next day, April 5. In a PowerPoint presentation, Donaldson used numerous newspaper clippings to describe the horror of the night, as well as how Barnes came to Effingham on April 5, 1949, what he saw when arriving in Effingham, and the specific content of his letter to the woman who eventually would become his wife.
The evening concluded with the audience asking questions of both Bruce and Karen Barnes, followed by a sharing of the crowd’s memories of that tragic event.
Donaldson reminded the audience that visitors can read the letter and feel the emotions of the fateful night of April 4, 1949, by viewing the framed exhibit at the museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.