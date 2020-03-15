Dr. Linda Ruholl, Effingham County Museum Board member, presented the final historical lecture in the current series. Her topic was “St. Anthony Hospital: Before the Fire,” a subject with which she is quite familiar with because she is writing a book about that tragedy.
The lecture began in Telgte Westphalia, Germany, when 20 hospital sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis came to America in 1875, at the invitation of Bishop Baltes of Alton, Illinois, and Father Michael Weis, pastor of the local St. Anthony Parish. Three of that number came to Effingham to “care for the sick and the poor,” in their homes, both in towns and rural areas. Local residents quickly learned to trust the nuns and asked them for a hospital.
In 1876, that structure was completed. Casper Nolte, was the architect. He also designed St. Francis Church in Teutopolis and St. Anthony Church in Effingham. The hospital was a two-story building with a basement. It was small, having room to care for 18 patients. Because of the need for more space as Effingham grew, additions to the building occurred in 1891 and 1917.
There is limited material about St. Anthony hospital history until 1900 when local newspapers began carrying stories about the patients in the facility. Ruholl also had some pictures showing the surgery room and local hospital personnel. She pointed out changes in fixtures, medical clothing and other items in those images, demonstrating how health care has changed through the years.
In 1912, radiology was added. In 1922, the first blood transfusion in the local hospital took place. In 1924, there was a new surgery department at St. Anthony. By 1934, the 60h year of the hospital’s existence, there were 85 beds at the facility. There were also between 1,200-1,300 admissions annually.
Ruholl also told about some local celebrities who were provided care at the hospital:
Ada Kepley, the first woman to receive a law degree; George Deymann, a maker of wooden shoes and whose reputation as a skilled craftsman merited a visit by the governor of Illinois; and Fr. Sandon, hospital chaplain, who died in the 1949 fire.
The audience also learned about how the different decades contain differing health concerns which lead people to seek hospital care.
In the 1930s, there were numbers of deaths due to the widespread use of kerosene. Often people were brought to St. Anthony due to fire related to kerosene use around the home. Small children sometimes drank the fluid out of curiosity. In the 1940s, there were several people who sought care due to infections. Others were small pox in 1917, Spanish flu in 1918; rabies in the latter 1930s; and polio, beginning the mid 1940s.
Bacterial infections also varied from decade to decade. News stories demonstrated this truth. In 1917, it was mastoid infection; in 1920, tuberculosis; in the 1920s, blood poisoning; in 1926, typhoid and lockjaw; at the end of the 1930s, rabbit fever.
But in the midst of all the changing threats to human health, the health care at the local hospital showed major improvements throughout the first 49 years of the 20th century until the deadly fire the destroyed the old building in April of 1949.
