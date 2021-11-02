Colette Miller of The Global Angel Wings Project painted a mural at the newly remodeled Rincker Law, PLLC Shelbyville office.
“I have been a fan of Colette Miller and her work for several years,” said principal Cari Rincker. “I am proud to have such a world renown muralist have her work in my hometown.”
Miller created the Global Angel Wings Project in 2012 in the streets of Los Angeles, the City of Angels.
“They were painted to remind humanity that we are angels of this Earth,” said Miller.
The angel wings are designed to be an interactive mural where people can take photographs, incorporating themselves in the artwork.
Miller has an international presence. Her work can be found in Dubai, Heathrow airport in London, Kenya, Australia, Japan, France, Cuba, Mexico, China and many other places around the world. Her wings are located domestically at the O’Hare Airport (Terminal 5, International Departures), East Harlem/New York City, L.A. and other places. To find an interactive map of her work, visit www.colettemiller.com/angelwings.
“I fell in love with street art and murals while living in New York City for a decade,” said Rincker. “I love how art can help revitalize communities and becomes a way for people to help explore the world they live in. I love going on mural hunts when visiting new communities and getting to know all the talented artists who love to bring their talents to our buildings. I have a special love for interactive art such as Colette Miller’s work.”
The murals can be found at 229 E Main Street, Shelbyville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.