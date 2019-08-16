Multiple projects, including road construction, sewer testing and utility work, are planned in Effingham next week.
A portion of Ford Avenue, from Lake Pointe Apartments to the stop sign at Raney Street, will be under construction starting Monday, Aug. 19. The road will be accessible at all times. However, minor delays are possible, and motorists are urged to follow the construction signs and to slow down in the construction areas.
Ameren Illinois will be performing utility work on W. Wernsing Avenue, west of Raney Street also beginning on Monday. The work is expected to take a week, and there may be intermittent lane closures during the work day.
RJN Group Inc. will, on Monday, do the first and second phase of testing sanitary sewers. The first phase of testing sanitary sewers will be in areas south of Rickelman Avenue, east of Keller Drive to Cumberland Court and north of Ford Avenue and will include Outer Belt West from Keller to Evergreen, including the Firefly Grill. The purpose of the smoke testing is to locate defects in the sewer system.
Phase two includes an area north of Jaycee Avenue and south of the train tracks, east of Banker Street and to west of Aspen Drive.
