The Beecher City FFA Chapter will be hosting the following activities during FFA Week:
Tuesday – Muddy Truck Day, Greenhand Day, America Day
Wednesday – Petting Zoo, Hick/Farmer Day
Thursday – Ag Olympics, Dress as your favorite farm animal
Friday – Tractor Day, FFA T-Shirt Day
Saturday – Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m.
This year the chapter has participated in Horse Judging, Soils Contest, Forestry Contest Section 20 LTS, National Convention, Agronomy, Greenhand Quizbowl – fourth, Dairy Foods, Parliamentary Procedure, Job Interview, Meats Judging, Poultry Judging, Dairy Cattle Judging, Livestock Judging, Horticulture Contest and Agribusiness Contest.
