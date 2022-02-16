Beecher City FFA

Beecher City FFA Chapter officers are, front row, Secretary Kylie Doty, Vice President Honora Reed, President Brittany Rhodes, Chaplain Dalanie Bell; back row, Treasurer Austin Lamb, Reporter Waylon Robertson, Parliamentarian Jayden Yingst and Sentinel Michael Klepzig. Not pictured is Historian Drake Davis.

The Beecher City FFA Chapter will be hosting the following activities during FFA Week:

Tuesday – Muddy Truck Day, Greenhand Day, America Day

Wednesday – Petting Zoo, Hick/Farmer Day

Thursday – Ag Olympics, Dress as your favorite farm animal

Friday – Tractor Day, FFA T-Shirt Day

Saturday – Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m.

This year the chapter has participated in Horse Judging, Soils Contest, Forestry Contest Section 20 LTS, National Convention, Agronomy, Greenhand Quizbowl – fourth, Dairy Foods, Parliamentary Procedure, Job Interview, Meats Judging, Poultry Judging, Dairy Cattle Judging, Livestock Judging, Horticulture Contest and Agribusiness Contest.

