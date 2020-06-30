The Effingham Performance Center and Alverson Sound Inc. will present an outdoor summer movie series this July, while implementing social-distancing guidelines.
The EPC’s Movies Under the Stars outdoor movie series, sponsored by Drs. Sehy and Jones Optometrists, will feature Disney Pixar’s "Monsters, Inc." on July 11; Disney’s "Moana" on July 18; and the John Hughes’ classic "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" on July 25.
Tickets are $5 a person, with seating opening at 7:30 p.m. and the movie beginning at 8:15 p.m. Concessions will also be available with individual items for $2 and combos featuring three items for $5.
“We are very excited to offer affordable family entertainment and a chance for members of the community to enjoy time together outdoors,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of The EPC.
In order to meet the social-distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The EPC has designed “fan pods” in its south parking lot that are 9-by-9-foot squares spaced 9 feet apart.
“The safety of our patrons and staff is our top priority,” said Jansen. “Our outdoor summer movie series is designed to maximize social distancing and to meet all local health and safety standards.”
Safety guidelines for patrons include:
• Patrons and staff must submit to a temperature check before entering the event.
• Patrons are not required to wear masks when they are in their dedicated Fan Pod; however, patrons must wear masks when outside of their pods.
• Concession, restroom and ticket lines will include marked areas to allow those waiting in line to stand the required 6 feet apart.
Because the number of Fan Pods available is limited, patrons may reserve their Fan Pod by calling the EPC Box Office at 217-540-2788 or by emailing boxoffice@theepc.org. A $10 deposit is required, with the $10 going toward the purchase of the movie tickets.
“Because we are limited on space, I would recommend making reservations,” said Jansen, adding that social distancing guidelines will not allow for the venue to add additional seating after the Fan Pods are sold out.
For more information about the theater, visit www.theepc.org or follow the organization’s Facebook page.
