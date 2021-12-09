Motorcycle club donates to Shop With a Deputy

Larry Syfeit of the Heartland Cruisers Goldwing motorcycle riders stopped by the Effingham County Sheriff's Office recently to donate $300 from the club. The Heartland Cruisers donated the money to the Shop With a Deputy Fund.
Each year the sheriff's office staff take 75 to 100 underprivileged children Christmas shopping. Effngham County schools recommend students to participate in the program and they let them out of school for a few hours to attend.
Every year stories are told about how some children have to be told to buy something for themselves, because they only want to buy for their brothers, sisters and parents. The sheriff's office thanks all of the community supporters who make this program a success.
