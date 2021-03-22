Morel isn't the only great mushroom

Long before the last snow thaws and the daffodils bloom, mushroom hunters find themselves itching to get out into the woods.
There’s something about the words “mushroom season” that instantly amplifies even the mildest cases of cabin fever. But besides the obvious benefits of getting us outdoors and into the trees, mushrooms have countless other uses for the body and mind — morels included.
You almost wouldn’t know it once they’re breaded and fried, but morels are an excellent source of vitamins and trace minerals like copper, iron, manganese, zinc and vitamin D. In fact, they have some of the highest levels of vitamin D among edible mushrooms — especially important in the spring — when levels are depleted by the lack of sunlight. They may also help the body fight against bacterial and yeast infections.
Other woodland mushrooms have become popular in medical applications. Turkey tail, an all-weather fungus that roosts on dead logs worldwide, is packed with antioxidants that can assist immune function. It can also be used in combination with chemotherapy to treat certain cancers, enhancing the benefits of traditional treatments while boosting the immune system and slowing tumor growth.
Growing alongside turkey tail under mature oak trees, Hen of the Woods (or maitake) is celebrated for its role as an adaptogen, promoting balance and encouraging a healthy response to stress. This mushroom has long been used in Chinese medicine to support the spleen, improve stomach health, and calm frazzled nerves. You can find it in Asian markets, in capsules and powders, or, if you’re lucky, in the woods from late summer through autumn.
Cordyceps, a parasitic fungus that attacks insect larvae, is slightly less common but just as powerful. Once processed into extracts, it can increase stamina, aid in fighting inflammation, and help to manage type 2 diabetes. The fungus contains a special type of sugar that can mimic the action of insulin, and has decreased blood sugar levels in several studies using diabetic mice. More study is needed, but results have been promising with this unusual mushroom.
Reishi is another rare mushroom that’s widely used in Chinese tradition. Like the other fungi on this list, it has properties that boost immunity, liver function and heart health. In Asian medicine, it’s known as “the mushroom of immortality.” It also contains a compound called triterpene, which regulates mood. It can be consumed as a tea, a capsule or an extract.
There are doubtless many more uses for mushrooms that the world has yet to discover. Once the weather warms up and you’re out hunting this spring, remember that the morel isn’t the only great mushroom in the world.
So, it’s not the end of the world if you don’t find any.
Prima Torbeck is the owner of Heartland Health Food Store in Effingham.
