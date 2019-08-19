Winners of the That and More Stand at St. Anthony Parish Picnic were recently announced.
Lantern/candle/Gift card — Mrs. Phil Koerner
Bulldog Basket — Carol McNeely
St. Anthony Tent — Janice Semple
Water Bott|e/Bike Tune up — Michael Wall
Picture and Kaleidescope — Hope Knauer
Queen size quilt — Patty Huston
Child’s Picnic table — Margaret Jansen
Cardinal Bag — Cheryl Fearday
Treasure Box with $100 cash — Marlene Bushue
Pinata with $25 gift card — Marie Cyr
Salon gift cards — Jennifer Emmerich, Mary Jo Bushur Jamie Person, Cottie Dial, Patti Devall, Jean Fearday
Butcher Block with Bulldog — Hope Knauer
Watermelon Basket — Karen Luchtefeld
Baby Basket — Marie Cyr
Food gift cards — Carol Mills, Marie Cyr, Beth Unkraut, Karen Luchtefeld, Paula Hecht
Grilling basket — Pete Althoff
Back-to-School Basket — Brock and Susan Goeckner
Bracelet — Sylvia Hartke
Garden Basket — Ramona Dirks
FAMILY sign — Ann Overbeck
R/w/b spinner/sign — Hope Knauer
Children’s Outdoor Game Basket — Rachael Fearday
Wine basket — Anderson Devall
Patchwork Quilt — Penny Meyer
Patchwork Quilt — Marty Brumleve
Granny Square Afghan — Sarah Hoene
Cardinal backpack — Liz Roepke
Patriotic decor — Sarah Hoene
Girl’s basket — Teresa Wente
Boy’s basket — Cathy Freimuth
HOME sign — Alberta Willenborg
FAMILY sign — Jennifer Emmerich
Angel picture — Gene Sudkamp
Girl’s baby basket — Margie Willenborg
Boy’s baby basket — Jane Brummer
Baby doll basket — Kenda Martin
Minichamps collectible car — Nicholas Stewart
