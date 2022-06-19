The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced 54 new cases of COVID from Friday, June 10, through Thursday, June 16 and 55 new cases were reported from Friday, June 3, through Thursday, June 9.
The Health Department is also receiving daily calls from people who have tested positive at home or who know they have been exposed to someone who tested positive on a home test. The amount of home tests means the confirmed numbers are an undercount, according to the ECHD. The ECHD reminds residents of the steps they can take to reduce COVID risks.
"The more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself," the department stated in a release.
- Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters.
- Avoid crowded indoor spaces. If you do go into crowded indoor spaces mask up (KN95 mask are very effective and comfortable to wear).
- Ensure good ventilation indoors.
- Do a rapid test before large gatherings and a few days after.
- Stay home and test if feeling unwell.
- Socialize outdoors.
- Wash your hands.
Whether it's a first dose of COVID vaccine or a booster, the ECHD suggests calling them at 217-342-9237 and choosing the clinic option to speak to someone who can check your eligibility and book an appointment.
The COVID Testing Center is now at the white hoop building by the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W. Virginia Ave, Effingham. Clinic hours have been expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 to noon and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Testing is still drive-thru only.
ECHD asks people who need to be tested to drive into the white hoop building, call the Health Department at 217-342-9237 and choose the COVID testing call option. A member of the testing team will then come out to meet you.
No insurance is required for these free tests, which are available for ages 5 and older. Also, no appointment or physician order is required. Rapid results are given the same day, while PCR results take two to three days. There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
For more information on testing call ECHD on 217-342-9237 and select COVID testing
