On Oct, 22, Spencer Patton and his wife, Jiletta, are teaming up with Big League Impact, a nonprofit launched by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in 2013, to raise money for Hearing the Call, an organization that provides hearing health care to people who otherwise have no access.
“This cause is very dear to Jiletta and I,” said Spencer Patton, adding that his own young son has experienced unexplained hearing loss. “Not only are we looking to raise funds and awareness toward hearing loss, but our hope is to also show support for people like our son who need a community of people to encourage them in their continuous struggle with hearing loss.”
The all-day event at The Stage at Lake Sara, 8724 E. Marine Road, Effingham, will include a charity cornhole tournament, live music from the Bluewater Kings Band, local food trucks, kids’ activities, a silent auction, a bonfire, special guest bartenders and more.
“This is our first year opening this event to the public, which we could not be more excited about,” Patton said. “We are looking forward to a great day for a great cause. With live music, food trucks and a little bit of friendly competition, there’s really something for everyone — we hope a lot of people will come out and see what we’re all about.”
The cornhole tournament, which kicks off at 11 a.m., is open to teams of two. The top team will take home $2,000, a championship belt, two tickets to a 2023 St. Louis Cardinals regular season home game, gift cards, an autographed Cardinals item, and a Cardinals tailgate chair and blanket.
General admission tickets for the event, as well as registration forms for the cornhole tournament, are available at www.bigleagueimpact.org/harvestfest. Admission is free for kids age 5 and younger.
