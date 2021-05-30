Mindy Worman receives grad scholarship

Mindy Worman, graduate candidate in Curriculum and Instruction at Eastern Illinois University, was selected to receive the 2021 Graduate Student Advisory Council Scholarship in the College of Education.
The scholarship was established by the Graduate Student Advisory Council to recognize exceptional service and scholarship by a graduate student in each of the four academic colleges at EIU. Students are recognized in the Graduate Scholar: Journal of Scholarship and Recognition, sponsored by the Graduate Student Advisory Council and the Graduate School.
Worman is from Dieterich and her parents are Jerry Niemerg and the late LeAnn Niemerg. She is married to Derek Worman and they are parents to Jaxon, Jordyn and Jersey.
