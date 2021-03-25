Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15) announced the annual Congressional Art Competition.
Miller invites students in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District to participate in a nationwide high school arts competition.
The Artistic Discovery Contest is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in the Congressional District.
The “Best of Show” artwork winner will represent Illinois’ 15th Congressional District by being displayed in the U.S. Capitol Complex for an entire year. The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The winning artwork is also featured on the U.S. House of Representatives’ Congressional Art Competition page.
All artwork and required forms must be delivered to one of the district offices on Monday, May 3, before 4:30 p.m. CST. A list of district office locations can be found at marymiller.house.gov/contact/offices. Call the office if you need to make separate arrangements for delivery.
The following is a summary of the Congressional Art Competition rules:
- Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 28-by-28 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.
- Paintings — including oil, acrylics and watercolor
- Drawings — including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
- Collages — must be two dimensional
- Prints — including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
- Mixed Media — use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photography
All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).
Visit marymiller.house.gov/2021-art-competition-guidelines-and-release-forms to download forms.
