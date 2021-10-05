Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15) released the following information on the U.S. Service Academy nomination process for juniors and seniors in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District.
"One of the greatest honors I have as a member of Congress is to nominate young men and women from the 15th Congressional District to one of our country's four military service academies,” said Miller. “I look forward to reviewing some impressive applications this year, and I offer my best wishes to the young patriotic students pursuing their goal of attending a military academy and serving our great nation!"
Members of Congress are able to nominate young men and women from their respective districts to one of the country's four service academies: Air Force, Army, Merchant Marine or Navy. Miller may nominate up to 10 individuals for each vacant academy slot allotted to the 15th District.
The United States Coast Guard does not accept Congressional nominations, applications must be submitted directly to the Director of Admissions.
The deadline is fast approaching for high school juniors and seniors to apply for the U.S. military academies. All application forms need to be received in Miller's Effingham office by Oct. 22.
To apply, visit Miller's website, here. Applicants are asked to fill out the information on the website and download the application form to mail back a completed application to Miller’s Effingham Office.
