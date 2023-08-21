The Mill Road Thresherman's Association hosted a Celebrity Goat Milking Contest recently.
Celebrity Goat milkers were:
• Casey Adam – Superintendent of Altamont Public Schools
• Dale Laue – President of Altamont School Board, Fair Board Member and member on the Board of Directors for Mill Road Thesherman's Association
• Dan Milleville – Mayor of the City of Altamont
• Monte Wall – President of Altamont Lions Club
Lynn Wolff furnished four milking goats for the event that was held east of the Republican Building and in front of the food court. Wolff is involved with Ag in the Classroom and gave some information about goats, such as how to milk the goat and what goat milk is used for.
Each celebrity was given 90 seconds to milk their goat. Laue was declared the winner by getting 32 ounces of milk in his allotted time. Following Laue was Milleville, Adam and Wall.
Following the Celebrity Goat Milking Contest, Wolff asked for participants from the audience, and many wanted to try their hand at milking. Some were successful; others not so much.
Celebrity Goat Milking was sponsored by Subway and all celebrities received a coupon for a free six-inch sub sandwich.
