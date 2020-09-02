Military News

Brian Hartke
Brian Hartke graduated from the U.S. Air Force Basic Military 326th Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, on July 23.
He is currently conducting follow-up technical training for his Airforce Specialty Code (AFSC) 1C5X1 Command and Control Battle Management Operations. Upon his technical training completion at Kessler AFB, Mississippi, and Luke AFB, Arizona, AIC Hartke will be stationed at the 606th Air Control Squadron, 31 Fighter Wing, Aviano, Italy.
Brian is the son of Richard (MSgt; USAF retired) and Shannon Hartke of Carterville and grandson of Harold and Mary Hartke of Teutopolis and Tom and Susan Palmer of Effingham.
Jay D. Huddleston
Master Sgt. Jay D. Huddleston retired from the US Air Force in July.
Huddleston was the resource adviser for Global Activities Squadron, Global Exploitation Intelligence Group, National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
As adviser, Huddleston advised the commander on all matters related to budget execution of over $1 million.
Huddleston is originally from Newton and is a 2000 graduate of Newton Community High School. He entered the Air Force in August 2000 as a financial management journeyman. He has performed the duties of customer service technician, relocations technician, accounting technician and resource adviser.
Major awards and decorations include Meritorious Service Medal (with one oak leaf cluster), Air Force Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal (with one oak leaf cluster) Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Award (with two oak leaf clusters), Air Force outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal (with bronze star), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal (with one oak leaf cluster).
Huddleston is the son of Pastor Jay and Sherry Huddleston of Herrick.
