Sean Silva
On Oct. 19, Sean Silva of Effingham was officially inducted into the 131st Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Corps of Cadets at the MMA Passing Through Ceremony.
The Passing Through Ceremony is a generations-old MMA tradition that officially welcomes new cadets into the corps following their successful completion of the Crucible, Maroon Phase training and handbook test.
The Crucible is a series of mental and physical obstacles that challenge cadets as an individual and a team, with tasks such as a 5-mile hike, a 1.5-mile rope carry, climbing challenges, conditioning drills and more. Maroon Phase training and handbook tests consist of learning MMA regulations, honor code and decorum.
"We have tested their hearts, we have tested their grit, we have tested their perseverance," MMA Commandant Col. Rick Grabowski said at the ceremony. "They are standing here today because they never quit — they kept going."
To signify his official rank in the corps, Silva was awarded his MMA hat brass, an emblem which mirrors the MMA crest.
