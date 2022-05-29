Mikenzi Bushue awarded Croft Brothers Scholarship

Mikenzi Bushue, a 2019 graduate of Effingham High School, has been awarded the 2022 Croft Brothers Scholarship. She is attending Southern Illinois University and studying English and history.
The Croft Brothers Scholarship, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was established by Terry Croft, a self-employed Effingham businessman who died in 2010. Croft established the Effingham County scholarship fund in honor of his late brother, Larry.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@enrichingourcommunity.org.
