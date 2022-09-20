Mike Ziegler named Surface Water Operator of Year

Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach announced Mike Ziegler, the city’s Chief Water Operator has been honored as the 2022 Surface Water Operator of the Year by the Illinois Potable Water Supply Operators Association (IPWSOA).
Ziegler, a member of the city’s Public Works Department, was honored during the Annual Conference of the IPWSOA at the Crown Plaza in Springfield Sept. 15. Ziegler was chosen from among hundreds of eligible water operators from municipalities and water districts from throughout the state.
A 25-year veteran of the city’s water supply system, Ziegler supervises Effingham’s water distribution, as well as the distribution of water to five contractual customers of the city. He manages the city’s water plant, approximately 4,600 water connections, more than 1,000 fire hydrants, and approximately 120 miles of water main.
Ziegler continues to enhance and expand his knowledge of the field, and he maintains his enthusiasm for serving the people of Effingham.
For more information, contact Jeremy Heuerman, Director of Public Works, at 217-342-5300 ext. 5347 or JHeuerman@effinghamil.com.
