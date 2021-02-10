Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Light snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.