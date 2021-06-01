Midland Trust Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Midland States Bank and part of the Midland Wealth Management group, announced its acquisition of ATG Trust Company, a subsidiary of Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund Inc.
The transaction brings Midland Wealth Management’s group to approximately $4.1 billion in assets under administration and 90 financial professionals.
Established in 1998, ATG Trust Company was founded as a subsidiary of Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund Inc. and is an independent trust company with the mission to provide creative, collaborative and committed trust and estate administration.
“ATG Trust clients have experienced a highly competent trust team throughout its 22-year history. We are glad to have found knowledgeable, empathetic trust specialists to join our group and expand our presence in Chicago. We look forward to continuing to serve ATG’s clients with Kathy Van Eeuwen and her team,” said Heath Sorenson, Chief Operating Officer of Midland Wealth Management and President of Midland Trust Company.
Midland Trust Company provides traditional trust and estate administration services and specializes in administering court-supervised guardianships and conservatorships for minors and disabled adults, first party and third party special needs and supplemental needs trusts and other financial products for those receiving proceeds from personal injury or wrongful death lawsuits.
Midland Wealth Management is a trade name used by Midland States Bank and its subsidiary Midland Trust Company.
