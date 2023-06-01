Midland States Bank has been named to Newsweek magazine’s ranking of America’s Best Banks. This national listing denoted Midland as Best Small Bank in Illinois.
“This acknowledgement emphasizes our mission of serving our customers where, when and how they want,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, CEO of Midland States Bank. “We thank our customers and communities for placing trust in us to handle their financial needs in a responsible and transparent manner for more than 140 years.”
Newsweek worked in partnership with LendingTree to evaluate thousands of FDIC-insured banks and credit unions on more than 50 different categories.
Factors included the health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, as well as account and loan options to identify the best-in-class options for consumers.
“Being recognized with an award of this magnitude is something we take great pride in,” said Jeffrey Mefford, President of Midland States Bank. “Providing a superior mix of products and services combined with robust online and mobile technology offerings allows our customers to experience personal focus along with digital excellence. This recognition is a rewarding affirmation of our customer commitment.”
