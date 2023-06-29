Midland States Bank has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces for the second consecutive year.
“Winning this award is a testament to our employees who consistently go above and beyond to help build and nurture our company’s culture,” said Jeffrey Mefford, President of Midland States Bank. “We celebrate Midland’s shared vision and commitment to creating an exceptional workplace.”
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch by Energage LLC, a third-party survey administrator by employee engagement technology partner. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture concepts including alignment, execution and connection.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.