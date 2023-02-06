Midland States Bank announced the formal launch event of its Community Impact Investment Statement (CIIS). This initiative provides a collaborative framework for Midland’s Corporate and Regional Community Economic Development Plans that serve its Illinois and St. Louis regions. The key areas for each plan include lending; investments; philanthropy; products, services and program development; community engagement; and diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Midland strives to support diverse economies through financial empowerment, community involvement and banking services,” said Jeffrey S. Mefford, Midland States Bank President. “We believe it is through community collaboration and execution that this is most successfully accomplished.”
Midland’s CIIS investment and loan metrics are to be executed in consideration of six key pillars: traditional and non-traditional education; workforce development; financial empowerment; housing; small business development; and health and wellness.
“We strongly believe that these six key pillars can create thriving communities with a strong, equitable foundation,” said Martesha Brown, Midland States Bank Director of Community Economic Development. “Further, we understand that each community has unique and specific needs. Rather than assuming what our communities need, our plans are guided and derived from a collaborative conversation with local nonprofit organizations and businesses.”
Midland’s proactive multiyear goal is $57 million in investments and $260 million in community economic development loans.
“This is Midland taking a proactive approach to this space,” added Mefford.
The formal launch occurred in St. Louis on Jan. 31. Additional events will continue in northwestern and northeastern Illinois regions through 2023 and will be led by Midland’s respective Regional Community Economic Development Relationship Managers.
More information about Midland’s CIIS can be found at www.midlandsb.com/community.
