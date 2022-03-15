Midland States Bank announced contributions to five local organizations through its foundation. The organizations include CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation, Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association, Family Life Center and Buckeye Friends School.
The grants, provided by the Midland States Bank Foundation and totaling $67,795, go toward supporting each organization’s community assistance programs.
“The Midland States Bank Foundation is a powerful way for us to give back to our communities,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO of Midland States Bancorp Inc. “The funds we set aside from the bank’s profits help us put our company’s culture in action to benefit the communities we serve.”
The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation received $30,000 to support its community weatherization projects.
This will provide additional resources to assist local homeowners with home repairs needed to keep them safely in their homes. CEFS provides support to Christian, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
Crisis Nursery of Effingham County received $20,000 to assist with its work to prevent childhood trauma, abuse and neglect through 24-hour emergency shelter care. The donation this year will be used to update flooring in child care areas, hallways, bedrooms and front office. Crisis Nursery provides emergency shelter care to children from birth to 6 years of age.
The Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association (ECCCMA) received $10,000 to assist with improvements to its building. The museum provides free educational opportunities for individuals and groups as the museum showcases the history, art and transportation of Effingham County.
The Family Life Center Inc. is the recipient of $5,800 for education materials for parents. Its classes include topics on parenting, setting healthy boundaries, anger management, basics of infant care, financial education and more.
Buckeye Friends School Fund is the recipient of $1,995 to help purchase educational materials. Buckeye Friends is an innovative project-based-experiential learning school offering pre-k through 12th grade curriculum in Effingham.
Buckeye Friends School Fund is a fund of the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.
The Midland States Bank Foundation supports the general welfare, education and health of the communities where the bank operates. Since its creation in 2011, the foundation has contributed more than $1,360,000 to nonprofit organizations throughout Midland’s footprint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.