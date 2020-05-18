Midland States Bank, through its foundation, announced $250,000 of grants to support COVID-19 relief efforts to several nonprofit organizations in its communities. The grant recipients are working to address urgent needs for food, shelter, rent and utility assistance, primary health and mental health services.

“Our communities are facing unprecedented times due to COVID-19. These grants, combined with the more than 2,200 small business loans made by our bank in the past few weeks, are part of our efforts to help alleviate some of the safety, social and financial burdens felt during this time,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO of Midland States Bancorp Inc. “As a community bank, our focus is always on the needs of our communities. The grants we are announcing today support local nonprofit organizations providing essential resources to families and others in our communities. The small business loans have helped support paychecks to more than 27,000 employees in our markets.”

The Midland States Bank Foundation supports the general welfare, education and health in the communities where the bank operates. These grants bring the foundation’s total contributions to nonprofit organizations throughout Midland’s footprint to $1,150,000 since its creation in 2011.

Midland States Bank Foundation grant recipients include:

6:35 Pantry

Arukah Institute of Healing

B-1 Food Pantry

BCMW Community Services - Centralia

Better Family Life

Beyond Housing 24:1 Initiative

Blessings in a Backpack

Bond County Senior Center

Boone County CASA

Breast Intentions of Illinois Inc.

Buddy Bags Dixon

Bureau County Food Pantry

Carpenter's Place

Carrie Lynn Children's Center

Catholic Charities

CEFS

Children's Safe Harbor

Christian Hospital

Circle of Concern Food Pantry

Community Food Basket of Ottawa

Community Service Council

Courage Connection in Champaign

Crisis Nursery of Effingham County

Dixon Food Pantry

Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center

Effingham County Fish Human Services

FAST - Foster Adoption Support Team

First Christian Church Ministerial Alliance

First Presbyterian Church

Fortitude Community Outreach

Free Methodist Church Misterial Alliance

Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition

Hall Township Food Pantry

Hands of Hope of Illinois

Harvey Brooks Motivation & Development Foundation

Helen Wheeler Center

Illinois Valley Food Pantry

Illinois Valley PADS

Jefferson Barracks Food Pantry

Jennings School District

Kankakee County Board Administration

Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.

Kendall County Community Food Pantry, Inc.

Let's Feed Our Children

Lighthouse Pregnancy Center - Vandalia

Loaves and Fishes for St. Louis

Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry

Merci's Refuge in Champaign

Miss Carly's

Monroe County House Of Neighborly Services

Morning Star Mission

NCCD Corporation - North County Community Development Corporation

Nourishing Greatness - Vandalia

Riverside Healthcare

Salvation Army

Sauk Valley Food Bank

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation

Spanish Community Center

St. Louis Area Food Bank - COVID - 19 Relief Fund

Summer Eats Lunch Program

Teen Turf

The Family Life Center in Effingham

The Little Bit Foundation

Tri County Council Opportunities

United Way Emerging Needs Fund

United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties

Warren Sharpe Community Center

We Care of Grundy County

Wenona Food Pantry

Will County Center for Community Concerns

Will Grundy Medical Clinic

Winnebago County CASA

Youth In Need

Youth Service Bureau

YWCA La Voz Latina

