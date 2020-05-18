Midland States Bank, through its foundation, announced $250,000 of grants to support COVID-19 relief efforts to several nonprofit organizations in its communities. The grant recipients are working to address urgent needs for food, shelter, rent and utility assistance, primary health and mental health services.
“Our communities are facing unprecedented times due to COVID-19. These grants, combined with the more than 2,200 small business loans made by our bank in the past few weeks, are part of our efforts to help alleviate some of the safety, social and financial burdens felt during this time,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO of Midland States Bancorp Inc. “As a community bank, our focus is always on the needs of our communities. The grants we are announcing today support local nonprofit organizations providing essential resources to families and others in our communities. The small business loans have helped support paychecks to more than 27,000 employees in our markets.”
The Midland States Bank Foundation supports the general welfare, education and health in the communities where the bank operates. These grants bring the foundation’s total contributions to nonprofit organizations throughout Midland’s footprint to $1,150,000 since its creation in 2011.
Midland States Bank Foundation grant recipients include:
6:35 Pantry
Arukah Institute of Healing
B-1 Food Pantry
BCMW Community Services - Centralia
Better Family Life
Beyond Housing 24:1 Initiative
Blessings in a Backpack
Bond County Senior Center
Boone County CASA
Breast Intentions of Illinois Inc.
Buddy Bags Dixon
Bureau County Food Pantry
Carpenter's Place
Carrie Lynn Children's Center
Catholic Charities
CEFS
Children's Safe Harbor
Christian Hospital
Circle of Concern Food Pantry
Community Food Basket of Ottawa
Community Service Council
Courage Connection in Champaign
Crisis Nursery of Effingham County
Dixon Food Pantry
Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center
Effingham County Fish Human Services
FAST - Foster Adoption Support Team
First Christian Church Ministerial Alliance
First Presbyterian Church
Fortitude Community Outreach
Free Methodist Church Misterial Alliance
Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition
Hall Township Food Pantry
Hands of Hope of Illinois
Harvey Brooks Motivation & Development Foundation
Helen Wheeler Center
Illinois Valley Food Pantry
Illinois Valley PADS
Jefferson Barracks Food Pantry
Jennings School District
Kankakee County Board Administration
Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.
Kendall County Community Food Pantry, Inc.
Let's Feed Our Children
Lighthouse Pregnancy Center - Vandalia
Loaves and Fishes for St. Louis
Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry
Merci's Refuge in Champaign
Miss Carly's
Monroe County House Of Neighborly Services
Morning Star Mission
NCCD Corporation - North County Community Development Corporation
Nourishing Greatness - Vandalia
Riverside Healthcare
Salvation Army
Sauk Valley Food Bank
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation
Spanish Community Center
St. Louis Area Food Bank - COVID - 19 Relief Fund
Summer Eats Lunch Program
Teen Turf
The Family Life Center in Effingham
The Little Bit Foundation
Tri County Council Opportunities
United Way Emerging Needs Fund
United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties
Warren Sharpe Community Center
We Care of Grundy County
Wenona Food Pantry
Will County Center for Community Concerns
Will Grundy Medical Clinic
Winnebago County CASA
Youth In Need
Youth Service Bureau
YWCA La Voz Latina
