Lora Bergfeld with Midland States Bank presented a check to Linda Hemmen, Chief Professional Officer with United Way of Effingham County. Employee donations raised through their employee campaign totaled $13,345 for the 2020 campaign. Twenty local Partner Agencies receive funding from the Effingham County United Way campaign.
Midland States Bank donates to United Way
