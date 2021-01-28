MIdland

L to R: Lora Bergfeld and Linda Hemmen

Lora Bergfeld with Midland States Bank presented a check to Linda Hemmen, Chief Professional Officer with United Way of Effingham County. Employee donations raised through their employee campaign totaled $13,345 for the 2020 campaign. Twenty local Partner Agencies receive funding from the Effingham County United Way campaign.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you