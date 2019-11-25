Midland States Bank announces new retail banking director

Frank Turza has joined Midland States Bank as its Director of Retail Banking.
In his new role, Turza will be responsible for the continued development of Midland’s retail sales culture. This will include hands-on participation in the development of all small business and retail banking products and services from conceptual stages, as well as throughout the product life cycle.
Turza brings more than 15 years in financial services experience, with a strong emphasis on customer experience and retail strategy. Most recently, Turza served as the SVP for Sales and Service at a community bank, where he led retail banking, private banking, investments and insurance initiatives.
Additionally, Turza has also held a retail leadership position at a $10 billion community bank, including key roles in driving strategic approaches to growth and efficiency initiatives across multiple states.
“Frank has proven himself to be a passionate retail banking leader and we are excited for what he is bringing to our team,” commented Tim Spitz, Senior Vice President for Banking at Midland. “His sales process is one that focuses on high customer satisfaction. His leadership and vision will be a great addition to Midland States Bank.”
Turza attended the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Phoenix.
