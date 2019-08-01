Midland States Bank announces Pat Martin has accepted the Market President position for its Bourbonnais area. Additionally, Mike O’Brien joined Midland as Commercial Relationship Manager, continuing to serve the Kankakee Market with deep involvement in community development and relations.
“Pat and Mike bring valuable knowledge, experience, and commitment to customers, staff and our community,” said Dan Stevenson, Senior Vice President of Banking for Midland States Bank.
With the recent acquisition of HomeStar Bank & Financial Services by Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI), Midland States Bank realigned its Kankakee market from one to two segments.
Martin serves the Bourbonnais, Bradley and Manteno communities, and Scott Snavely will continue serving the Kankakee, Herscher, Dwight, Grant Park, Beecher and Momence areas as Market President.
“We continue to advance and grow, and by dividing this market into separate areas, we will strengthen our ability to meet the needs of our customers,” continued Stevenson. “Pat, Scott and Mike each bring broad community knowledge and involvement. Their community focus is exemplary. We are proud to have top leadership serving our communities.”
Martin and Snavely lead sales and management activities in their respective regions to support growth and development of banking services. O’Brien also helps clients navigate the variety of financial options to help achieve their strategic objectives.
Martin brings 35 years of financial services experience, having most recently served as President at HomeStar Bank & Financial Services. His extensive community involvement includes positions as Chairman of the Oakside Board of Riverside Hospital, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Kankakee Community College, Board Member of the Riverside Health Services Board, Board Member of the Riverside Governance Board, and Initial Member of the Economic Development Association. Martin earned his Business Administration degree from Olivet Nazarene University.
Snavely has over 30 years of experience in finance and banking, most recently as Market President for the combined market of Kankakee and Bourbonnais areas. Snavely graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in Business Administration and Management and from University of Illinois Graduate School of Banking. In addition to serving on the Finance Committee of the United Way of Kankakee/Iroquois Counties, Snavely also serves as President of Kankakee Drug Free Inc. He is a Board Vice Chair for the Riverside Healthcare Foundation, Riverfront Tasklorce/Implementation Team Chairman, and Ex-Officio Board Member for Main Street Momence.
