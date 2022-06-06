Jayne Hladio has joined Midland States Bank as President of Midland Wealth Management and Dena Steele has been promoted to Director of Marketing.
“We are excited to announce that these leadership positions are held by two women with impressive financial services backgrounds with proven results,” said Jeffrey Mefford, President of Midland States Bank. “Jayne’s award-winning leadership skills paired with her industry knowledge and Dena’s longtime bank marketing background will continue to enhance our customers’ experiences.”
As Midland Wealth Management President, Hladio will oversee the group of over 90 professionals and provide strategic leadership, planning and executive management to achieve the group’s overall objectives. Midland’s wealth service offerings include Investment and Advisory, Trust Administration and Retirement Plans.
Hladio’s background boasts over 25 years of significant financial services experiences with accomplishments in digital program implementation, accelerated investment revenue and business model transformation. Her prior roles include SVP for U.S. Bank’s National Wealth Management Group, SVP and Director of Consumer, Investment, and Business Banking for Charter One Bank, and SVP New Market & De Novo Sales Strategy for Fifth Third Bank.
Hladio has been recognized and awarded for her leadership including:
• TEMPO Milwaukee Executive Women Board Chairperson
• Milwaukee Business Journal’s Wisconsin’s Power Broker – Leadership Influence
• TEMPO Milwaukee Mentor of the Year
• U.S. Bank’s Teamwork at its Best
• Wisconsin Minority Supplier Diversity Council’s Executive Star of Influence
• Community Connections Network’s Urban Empowerment Award
• American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking | Top Teams
• Milwaukee Business Journal’s Women of Influence
• Cleveland Crain’s Business’ 40 Under 40 Women
• Fifth Third Bank’s President’s Award (five-time recipient)
• Fifth Third Bank’s District & Regional Manager of the Year
• U.S. Bank’s CEO Teamwork Innovation Award
• Top 5 Finalist Chicago YWCA Female Business Leader of the Year
Hladio earned her MBA and Management Consulting Certification from Benedictine University, Bachelor of Arts in Finance from University of Northern Iowa. She will be the Bank’s first female President of Wealth Management.
As Director of Marketing, Steele is responsible for driving the bank’s overall marketing program, including strategic development, branding and lead generation to support business growth. She has over 25 years of marketing experience, nearly 20 of which are exclusive to bank marketing.
Previously at Midland, Steele served as Senior Marketing Manager with a specialization in digital products, commercial services and commercial lending. She also served as the Director of Marketing and e-Channel Services for Centrue Bank, which Midland acquired in 2017.
Steele earned her Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Northern Illinois University.
