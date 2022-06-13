Midland contributes to Metropolitan Golf Foundation and Beyond Housing’s Normandie Renovation Project

Midland States Bank announced a $100,000 contribution to the Normandie Renovation Project, an effort between Beyond Housing and the Metropolitan Golf Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association.
The grant, provided by the Midland States Bank Foundation, will support the revitalization of the Normandie Golf Club, noted as one of the oldest public golf courses west of the Mississippi River. Jack Nicklaus and his design firm, Nicklaus Design, will oversee the renovation.
“This project provides a creative way to invest in the Bel-Nor community and its people,” said David Noble, Director of Community Economic Development and St. Louis Market President for Midland States Bank. “With the connection to Beyond Housing and its community-driven programming, we hope this can provide a catalyst to existing and future community programs and the golf community.”
The Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association is an Allied Golf Association licensed by the United States Golf Association to provide amateur golf services in the Metropolitan St. Louis, Central and Southern Illinois regions. The Metropolitan provides service to 150 member clubs and 21,000-plus individual golfers.
Beyond Housing is a charter member of NeighborWorks, a national network of community-based organizations that improve and strengthen communities through cooperative efforts with residents, businesspeople, government officials and other partners. Beyond Housing’s community development initiative, 24:1, targets community development in the 24 municipalities that are located within the geographic boundaries of the Normandy School District.
The Midland States Bank Foundation supports the general welfare, education and health of the communities where the bank operates. Since its creation in 2011, the Foundation has contributed more than $1,460,000 to nonprofit organizations throughout Midland’s footprint.
More information about the Normandie Renovation Project can be found at metga.org/nicklaus-and-normandie.
